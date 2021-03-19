Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight Sale

“This first prototype sale to an automotive stereo vision systems manufacturer validates the market need for Foresight’s innovative stereo technology and its added value to the automotive industry. Reliable obstacle detection capabilities in harsh weather and poor lighting conditions are a key element for ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “Our QuadSight vision system uses highly accurate thermal and visible-light sensors that address the requirement to detect any obstacle and enable safe driving at all times in challenging weather. We believe that this prototype sale may allow us to expand our product offering to additional automotive stereo vision developers and potentially reach major vehicle manufacturers worldwide.”

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the sale of a prototype of its QuadSight four-camera vision system to the American division of a leading Japanese manufacturer of stereo vision systems for the automotive industry. The manufacturer, which is a Tier One supplier, will evaluate Foresight’s thermal stereo capabilities for possible enhancement of its current visible-light stereo capabilities.

According to a report published in September 2020 by the leading market research and advisory company Technavio, the automotive stereo camera market size has the potential to grow by $425.68 million over the course of 2020 to 2024. The report claims that 35% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the above mentioned period.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

