 

Bouygues The annual general meeting of 22 April 2021 will be held behind closed doors

Press release

Paris, 19/03/2021

Further to the latest government announcements and to protect the shareholders, guests and organisers,
Chief Executive Officer Olivier Roussat, acting under powers delegated by the Board meeting of 17 February 2021, has decided that the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021 will be exceptionally held behind closed doors.

Challenger, where Bouygues usually holds its Annual General Meetings, cannot physically accommodate the number of shareholders who have typically attended previous Annual General Meetings while also observing social distancing rules.

Consequently, in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 and with the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Bouygues will be held at 3.30pm (CET) at the company’s head office (32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France) without the shareholders being physically present.

As a result, the following arrangements have been made:

  • No admission cards will be issued.
  • Shareholders will only be able to vote remotely in advance of the General Meeting by correspondence using the voting form, by internet using the Votaccess secure platform, or by giving a proxy vote to the Chairman of the meeting or to any other natural person or legal entity of their choice.
  • Written questions must be submitted at the latest on the second business day preceding the General Meeting (i.e. 20 April 2021) via e-mail to questions.ecrites2021@bouygues.com.
  • The General Meeting will be webcast live on www.bouygues.com, and will also be available to watch in catch-up.

In accordance with Article 8-1 of Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, the Board of Directors has appointed two tellers from among the ten shareholders with the greatest number of voting rights: Olivier Bouygues, and the representative designated by the employee share ownership fund (FCPE).


Shareholders will be informed of the arrangements for participating in the Annual General Meeting in the Convening Notice, which will be published on 1 April 2021 in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires).

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Annual General Meeting section of the corporate website (www.bouygues.com).

ABOUT BOUYGUES                                                                                                                                                                                  

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01
BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment


