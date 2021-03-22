Stewart Expands Title Production Capabilities with Acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc.

“The addition of A.S.K. Services is part of our commitment to enhance our title production capabilities and underwriter technology solutions offered to our independent agent customers,” said Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services. “A.S.K Services brings innovative technology integrations and a team of experienced search and exam professionals. Their capabilities will rapidly position us to provide integrated search products and instantly fulfill more title orders in leading markets.”

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today the acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc., strengthening and expanding its title production resources for independent agency partners. A.S.K. Services is a premier provider of search and support services to the title industry, currently operating in five states and 312 counties.

A.S.K. Services’ infrastructure and skills combined with Stewart’s existing platform will provide ease-of-use customer service capabilities, allowing Stewart to continue building the Premier Title Services Company.

“We are thrilled to join Stewart, as the culture and values of both companies are highly aligned and complementary, which is extremely important to us,” said Lael Bryant, CEO of A.S.K. Services.

“Joining Stewart will allow us to continue and expand our operations for all our customers. With Stewart’s resources and financial strength, we will be able to enhance our offerings to our existing clients and independent agents, as well as grow our market footprint,” said Iain Bryant, Vice President, A.S.K. Services.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

