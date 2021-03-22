AVITA Medical, Inc. Names Michael Holder as Chief Financial Officer

“Michael’s extensive background in finance, M&A, business development, strategy, and operations, along with his demonstrated track record of creating and realizing shareholder value for private and public companies in the cell and gene therapy and other industries, will certainly strengthen our leadership team,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer.

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCEL; ASX: AVH) (“AVITA Medical”), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today the appointment of Michael Holder as Chief Financial Officer effective March 22, 2021. Mr. Holder will assume responsibility for overseeing the global finance, accounting, M&A, and investor relations functions and will be based in AVITA’s Valencia office in California.

Mr. Holder commented, “I am excited to join the AVITA Medical team. I believe the opportunity for growth at Avita Medical is tremendous given its initial FDA approved burn indication, promising clinical portfolio, development pipeline, M&A related opportunities, and its smart and dedicated team operating with Dr. Perry’s leadership.”

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Holder has served in senior financial, executive management, and board roles with leading private and public companies in the medtech, biotech, and pharma related industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer with ImmuneCyte, Inc., a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with innovative cell and gene immune-oncology therapeutics. At ImmuneCyte, Inc., Mr. Holder led preparations for a major IPO or SPAC transaction and was responsible for the development of financial team and infrastructure capital raises, M&A, and external audits.

Prior to ImmuneCyte, Inc., Mr. Holder was CEO and Portfolio Manager at Carolina Longevity Institute, LLC, a global investment company focused on investments in medtech, biotech and pharma companies that improve healthspan and longevity. At Carolina Longevity Institute, LLC, Mr. Holder managed all investment, financial, administrative, corporate development, and operational activities. Prior to Carolina Longevity Institute, LLC, Mr. Holder was initially CFO and later Chairman and CEO at Organ Transport Systems, Inc., a medical device company, where he built the company from early stage through multiple financing rounds as well as research, regulatory, and commercial launch activities. Prior to Organ Transport Systems, Inc., Mr. Holder was the CFO of three public or private medtech and pharma related companies.