 

NBG Home Selects Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to Streamline and Unify its Supply Chain

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that one of the largest home decor manufacturing companies and importers in the world, NBG Home, has chosen to implement Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system (WMS) that unifies every aspect of distribution and never needs upgrading. The company plans on installing the Manhattan solution at its four distribution centers with the first implementation taking place in its Goose Creek, South Carolina facility by mid 2021.

With distribution being critical to the business, NBG Home needed a system that not only could scale to meet its needs but also has the agility to quickly respond to evolving and unforeseeable changes. In evaluating various WMS solutions in the market, NBG Home selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management as it was the only platform to meet both requirements.

“We felt that Manhattan Active Warehouse Management was the most robust, flexible and agile logistics solution on the market. By unifying control of work, inventory, people, equipment and locations, Manhattan’s state-of-the-art solution will streamline and optimize order processing. We were especially impressed with the advanced supervisor capabilities that allow our managers to spend more time on the floor and less time running the system,” said Everett Plante, senior vice president and CTO at NBG Home.
   
“We are thrilled that NBG Home has selected Manhattan Associates for its supply chain needs. The most technologically and operationally advanced WMS on the market, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will enable NBG Home to rapidly adapt to change and stay ahead of their competition,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas for Manhattan Associates.

About NBG Home
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, NBG Home is the largest provider of affordable home décor products, including lighting, accent furniture, soft goods, wall décor, frames and other categories marketed under brands such as Pinnacle, Jimco, Patton, Plantation Patterns, THRO and its most recent acquisition Quoizel. Through its leading research, innovation and product development capabilities, NBG Home offers trend-right products at affordable price points, and serves a wide variety of retail partners, including mass merchants, specialty stores, discount stores, home centers, warehouse clubs, and internet retailers.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

Wertpapier


