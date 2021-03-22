Credicorp publishes its 2020 Annual and Sustainability Report with details of its 2020-2025 Sustainability Program

Lima, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report, which includes the first Sustainability Report for the holding company, underscoring the Company’s commitment to embed Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices within its business strategy to drive change and deliver long term value.

A key aspect of the Sustainability Report is Credicorp’s 2020-25 Sustainability Program. This transformational program was developed over a period of five months, during whichtime more than 30 leaders from BCP, BCP Bolivia, Mibanco, Pacífico, Prima and Credicorp Capital worked together to identify sustainability risks and opportunities that can create strategic or financial value for the business; bolster growth;and generate positive impacts for society and stakeholders in general. As part of the exercise, the Company developed a new Purpose, Vision and Values, which now guide the implementation of its strategy and decision-making. Additionally, Credicorp has defined three pillars, oriented to sustain long-term value creation and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals: 1) Create a more sustainable and inclusive economy, 2) Improve the financial health of citizens, 3) Empower our people to thrive.

The year 2020 was fraught with difficulties that have marked the history of humanity and set the bases for new challenges, opportunities, objectives and initiatives across the globe. In his 2020 letter to shareholders, which presented the first Sustainability Report at the Credicorp level, Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis, Chairman of the Board, commented: “This year, after reflecting deeply about how we impact society, we moved to launch the Credicorp Sustainability Program. Although Credicorp’s subsidiaries have always actively participated in the societies and economies in which we operate, we felt the need to address our role through a more integrated focus. Our objective is to make sustainability a core aspect of our strategy to guarantee competitiveness in the long-term.”