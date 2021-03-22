 

Credicorp publishes its 2020 Annual and Sustainability Report with details of its 2020-2025 Sustainability Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Lima, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report, which includes the first Sustainability Report for the holding company, underscoring the Company’s commitment to embed Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices within its business strategy to drive change and deliver long term value.

A key aspect of the Sustainability Report is Credicorp’s 2020-25 Sustainability Program. This transformational program was developed over a period of five months, during whichtime more than 30 leaders from BCP, BCP Bolivia, Mibanco, Pacífico, Prima and Credicorp Capital worked together to identify sustainability risks and opportunities that can create strategic or financial value for the business; bolster growth;and generate positive impacts for society and stakeholders in general. As part of the exercise, the Company developed a new Purpose, Vision and Values, which now guide the implementation of its strategy and decision-making. Additionally, Credicorp has defined three pillars, oriented to sustain long-term value creation and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals: 1) Create a more sustainable and inclusive economy, 2) Improve the financial health of citizens, 3) Empower our people to thrive.

The year 2020 was fraught with difficulties that have marked the history of humanity and set the bases for new challenges, opportunities, objectives and initiatives across the globe. In his 2020 letter to shareholders, which presented the first Sustainability Report at the Credicorp level, Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis, Chairman of the Board, commented: “This year, after reflecting deeply about how we impact society, we moved to launch the Credicorp Sustainability Program. Although Credicorp’s subsidiaries have always actively participated in the societies and economies in which we operate, we felt the need to address our role through a more integrated focus. Our objective is to make sustainability a core aspect of our strategy to guarantee competitiveness in the long-term.”

Seite 1 von 3


Credicorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credicorp publishes its 2020 Annual and Sustainability Report with details of its 2020-2025 Sustainability Program Lima, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report, which includes the first Sustainability Report for the holding company, underscoring the Company’s commitment to embed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Credicorp’s Board of Directors postpones decision on dividend payment