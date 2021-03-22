InterDigital to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.



The event will be webcast live and an archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conferences. For more information, please visit the Investors section of the company’s website closer to the event.