 

Beacon Enhances E-Commerce Platform With Estimating Edge Software

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today a partnership with Estimating Edge, a trusted provider of detailed construction measurements of materials and labor, estimating and project management software. The partnership includes a seamless integration of The EDGE estimating tool and the EDGE On Site mobile production-tracking app in Beacon’s e-commerce platform, Beacon PRO+.

“We’re excited to bring these technology integrations to Beacon’s customers and give them an advantage with a solution that quickly turns bids around with incredible accuracy,” said Adam Oaks, Chief Executive Officer of Estimating Edge. “And when a job is ready to be built, they can use EDGE On Site to track production, track hourly employees and produce time cards, in real-time with virtually no data entry. The software and app are intuitively designed to help both new and seasoned professionals work smarter, bid sharper and build better.”

The EDGE Estimator is a commercial estimating software that provides an end-to-end automated solution for both takeoff and estimating, so it functions more smoothly than other market solutions. It updates material and labor costs immediately while also checking for costly errors, allowing contractors to bid with confidence. EDGE On Site is the only mobile app that tracks production directly from the original estimate, providing an accurate picture of total project costs.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to help our customers save time and grow their businesses,” said Jamie Samide, VP of Marketing at Beacon. “The integration of the EDGE solutions with Beacon PRO+ will help contractors prepare estimates and orders with greater accuracy as well as increased efficiency and consistency.”

To learn more about Beacon PRO+ and the Estimating Edge integrations, visit www.becn.com/beacon-pro-plus.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge is a team of tradesmen and software engineers working together to build “cutting-edge” software for the construction industry. For more than 30 years, Estimating Edge has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software and recently launched a jobsite project management app that leverages the cloud for collaboration. The company’s flagship product, The EDGE, is designed around the construction workflow, not the way the software companies believe the user should be estimating. The software is intuitively designed to help both new and seasoned professionals work smarter, bid sharper and build better. Supported trades include roofing, drywall, acoustical, fireproofing, flooring, exterior insulation, painting, and waterproofing. For more information, please go to www.estimatingedge.com.

Wertpapier


