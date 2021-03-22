 

Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors declared at its meeting on Monday, March 22, 2021, payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 24.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

