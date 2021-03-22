Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors declared at its meeting on Monday, March 22, 2021, payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 24.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.