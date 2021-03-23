 

Virgil's Announces Limited Edition Return of Fan Favorite Dr. Better

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 14:05  |  43   |   |   

The Fan’s Asked, Virgil’s Listened: The Dr. That Is Just Better Is Back

NORWALK, Conn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgil's Dr. Better is back and bolder than ever! Virgil’s, America's best-selling line of all-natural sodas from Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), announces the limited-time return of its original Handcrafted Dr. Better due to popular demand. After years of overwhelming requests from fans to bring back this classic soda with a unique, distinctive taste – Virgil's has answered the call.

Formulated with premium natural ingredients, including tart cherry, sweet raspberry and spicy cinnamon, and now with caffeine, the enhanced Dr. Better is mouth-watering. Made without artificial ingredients or preservatives, this all-natural, non-GMO bubbly delights with a refreshing first sip that gives way to a strong and flavorful finish.

“Our consumers are at the center of everything we do. We’re always listening to their feedback, and the demand for the return our Handcrafted Dr. Better Soda was resounding,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc. “We simply had to deliver on their requests to bring back this beloved beverage. Over the past year we’ve strengthened our supply chain processes and heightened our operational infrastructure so we could do just that. Today’s customer is looking for premium, all-natural options, and Dr. Better is back to give them the naturally bold, handcrafted flavor they deserve.”

Get it while it lasts! For a limited-time only, Virgil's Handcrafted Dr. Better is available exclusively online in 12-Can Fridge Packs at the Virgil’s Store for $30 and Amazon Dr. Better Listing for $32.99.

For more information about Virgil's please visit the Virgil’s website. Follow along at @drinkvirgils on Virgil’s Instagram, Virgil’s Twitter and Virgil’s Facebook.

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

