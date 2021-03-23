 

Mydecine Innovations Group Graduates Listing To NEO Exchange

NEO is excited to announce that Mydecine Innovations Group (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a psychedelics-inspired biotech and life sciences company, is now listed on the NEO Exchange, following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mydecine is now trading on NEO under the symbol NEO:MYCO.

With a focus on developing and commercializing innovative solutions to improve mental health and enhance vitality, Mydecine is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced, psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery mechanisms.

“Today marks another significant milestone for not only Mydecine as a company, but for our shareholders and future patients, as we commence trading on the NEO Exchange,” remarked Josh Bartch, CEO & Chairman of Mydecine Innovations Group. “Mydecine is a group of entrepreneurs, changemakers, believers, and forward thinkers and we are incredibly excited to share that common thread with the NEO Exchange. We are looking forward to increased liquidity, exposure, transparency and visibility, as well as access to a larger pool of institutional investors, both in Canada and the U.S., alike. This increased access ensures that we will continue to have the necessary resources to achieve each and every one of our goals.”

With today’s launch on the NEO Exchange, Mydecine has become the latest in a wave of corporate migrations and graduations to NEO.

“Mydecine is paving the way for incredible breakthroughs and we are thrilled to support their success as the Company’s listing exchange of choice,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Psychedelic therapeutic treatments have the potential to offer life-altering relief to millions of people around the world who suffer from mental health and addiction issues. We look forward to providing Mydecine with enhanced visibility and greater access to capital on our tier-one exchange so they can continue the great work they are doing.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:MYCO through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. NEO is home to over 120 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Mydecine Innovations Group.

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO, USA to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms. Watch the Mydecine corporate video, here.

