 

PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers, which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased with the level of engagement from our suppliers in this very rigorous SPM program. Our suppliers create value for PACCAR, its customers and dealers, and their own companies under this program. We congratulate all of our suppliers that earned an award in 2020, which was a year of extraordinary challenges due to the global pandemic,” said Ron Augustyn, PACCAR vice president of global purchasing.

   

The 2020 SPM Masters are:

 

MSSL Wiring System Inc. based in Warren, OH

PKC Group North America based in Farmington Hills, MI

Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA

Superior Trim based in Findlay, OH

     
   

The 2020 SPM Leaders are:

 

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

ConMet (Wheel ends)

Cummins, Inc.

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors LLC

Inteva Products, LLC

Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

Paramont Mfg LLC

VOSS Automotive, Inc.

 

 

ConMet (Castings)

Cummins Emissions Solutions

Flexfab, LLC

Horton, Inc.

LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc.

NIC Global

Pilkington North America

     
   

The 2020 SPM Achievers are:

 

Accuride Corporation

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

ConMet (Plastics)

Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc.

Grakon LLC

Lincoln Industries

MAHLE

Meritor, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Valeo North America Inc.

 

 

ATCO Products

CK Technologies

Dana Incorporated

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Howmet Aerospace

Link Manufacturing, Ltd

Mayville Engineering Company

Michelin North America Inc.

Ryerson

Vibracoustic USA, Inc.

“High performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We appreciate what our suppliers have done in support of PACCAR, and the investments they have made,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Paccar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
22.02.21
PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners