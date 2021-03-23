Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Approval of the annual financial statements 2020 and the dividend of CHF 3.35

The annual financial statements 2020 were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed by the Board of Directors of CHF 3.35 per registered share was also confirmed. This is composed of an ordinary dividend from the balance sheet profit of CHF 1.67 gross per registered share (CHF 1.09 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-exempt distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.67 per registered share. The dividend will be paid on 29 March 2021 (ex-date: 25 March 2021).

Adoption of votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting accepted the Compensation Report 2020 of Swiss Prime Site AG. Furthermore, in two separate binding votes, the shareholders approved the total 2021 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and for the Executive Board of the Group.

Barbara A. Knoflach elected to the Board of Directors, other members re-elected

Barbara A. Knoflach was elected to the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site. Shareholders approved the re-election of Board of Directors members Barbara Frei-Spreiter, Gabrielle Nater-Bass, Ton Büchner, Christopher M. Chambers, Mario F. Seris and Thomas Studhalter for a further term in office until the Annual General Meeting 2022. Ton Büchner was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. While the the Nomination and Compensation Committee remains unchanged with Barbara Frei-Spreiter (Chair), Christopher M. Chambers and Gabrielle Nater-Bass, the Audit Committee now comprises Thomas Studhalter (Chair), Christopher M. Chambers and Barbara A. Knoflach, and the Investment Committee comprises Mario F. Seris (Chair), Ton Büchner and Barbara A. Knoflach.

