 

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Distribution Center Job Fair for March 29, 2021

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announces an in-person job fair at the Distribution Center in Black Mountain, NC for Monday, March 29th from 10 am to 6 pm.

In continuing support of our retail stores, we have over 50 full-time openings in the Distribution Center across all departments and shifts. We are offering competitive hourly rates for forklift operators and housekeepers and profitable production-based pay for order selectors. Benefits include health insurance, paid vacation and sick pay, paid holidays, 401k matching, and more.

Interested candidates can RSVP on www.indeed.com to schedule their on-the-spot interview or walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring a facial covering and two forms of ID. The job fair will be hosted at the Distribution Center at 2913 US Highway 70 in Black Mountain, NC.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and our efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit ingles-markets.com.

