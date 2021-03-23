Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Distribution Center Job Fair for March 29, 2021

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announces an in-person job fair at the Distribution Center in Black Mountain, NC for Monday, March 29th from 10 am to 6 pm.

In continuing support of our retail stores, we have over 50 full-time openings in the Distribution Center across all departments and shifts. We are offering competitive hourly rates for forklift operators and housekeepers and profitable production-based pay for order selectors. Benefits include health insurance, paid vacation and sick pay, paid holidays, 401k matching, and more.