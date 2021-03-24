 

Inside information – Potential mandatory public offer

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S


24 March 2021


Vestjysk Bank A/S has received notice from Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank has entered into conditional agreements regarding purchase of shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S from Nykredit Realkredit A/S and AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, respectively.

Vestjysk Bank A/S has been informed that Nykredit Realkredit A/S will transfer 11.5% of the share capital of Vestjysk Bank A/S, whereas AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab will transfer 16.8% of the share capital in Vestjysk Bank A/S to Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank. Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will therefore in total purchase 28.3% of the total share capital of Vestjysk Bank A/S, and with its current shareholding of 32.4%, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will upon execution hold 60.7% of the share capital of Vestjysk Bank A/S.

The share transfers are conditional upon approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority. Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank expects to be able to execute the share transfers at the end of May 2021.

Upon purchase of said 28.3% of the total share capital of Vestjysk Bank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will be subject to an obligation to submit a mandatory public offer to the remaining shareholders of Vestjysk Bank A/S. Vestjysk Bank A/S has been informed that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank in this connection will publish an offer document, which will include an offer to all shareholders of Vestjysk Bank A/S to sell their shares to Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank at a price of DKK 3.45 per share, which is the same price as Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will pay for the shares to be acquired from Nykredit Realkredit A/S and AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, respectively.

After the potential publication of the mandatory public offer by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S will consider the offer and publish a statement to the shareholders.


Vestjysk Bank A/S

Board of Directors


Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
7620 Lemvig
Phone 96 63 20 00
CVR-no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk


Disclaimer

