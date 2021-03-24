 

Emera Announces Offering of $200 Million of Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:20  |  41   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated July 11, 2019 (as amended on November 17, 2020 by amendment no. 1 thereto) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 14, 2019

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emera Incorporated (“Emera”) (TSX:EMA) announced today that it will issue 8,000,000 Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series J (the “Series J Preferred Shares”) at a price of $25.00 per share and at an initial annual dividend rate of 4.25 per cent, for aggregate gross proceeds of $200 million on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters in Canada led by Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets. Emera has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable at any time up to two business days prior to the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Series J Preferred Shares at a price of $25.00 per share (the “Underwriters’ Option”). If the Underwriters’ Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to Emera will be $250 million.

The holders of the Series J Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends at an annual rate of $1.0625 per share, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the board of directors of Emera, yielding 4.25 per cent per annum, for the initial period ending on May 15, 2026. The first of such dividends, if declared, shall be payable on August 15, 2021, and shall be $0.38134 per Series J Preferred Share, based on the anticipated closing of the offering on April 6, 2021. The dividend rate will be reset on May 15, 2026 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the sum of the then five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 3.28 per cent, provided that, in any event, such rate shall not be less than 4.25 per cent per annum. The Series J Preferred Shares are redeemable by Emera, at its option, on May 15, 2026 and on May 15 of every fifth year thereafter.

The holders of Series J Preferred Shares will have the right to convert their shares into Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series K (the “Series K Preferred Shares”), subject to certain conditions, on May 15, 2026 and on May 15 of every fifth year thereafter. The holders of the Series K Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the board of directors of Emera, at a rate equal to the sum of the 90-day Government of Canada treasury bill rate at such time plus 3.28 per cent.

Seite 1 von 3
Emera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emera Announces Offering of $200 Million of Preferred Shares NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated July 11, 2019 (as amended on November 17, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin