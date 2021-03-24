Adtalem Medical Schools Address Critical Healthcare Workforce Shortages and Disparities With Influx of New Physicians

As the nation’s demand for physicians grows faster than the supply — with an estimated shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 20331 — Adtalem Global Education’s (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), are helping fill critical shortages and bridge health disparities. A combined 856 AUC and RUSM graduates will enter residency programs this summer in 41 states following initial results from the U.S. National Resident Matching Program’s 2021 Main Residency Match as of March 23, 2021.

According to recent data, AUC and RUSM combined contribute 2.5 times more physicians than the next largest U.S. medical school. They are also working to diversify the physician pipeline, graduating more Black physicians than any other U.S. medical school. In the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 90% of all U.S. medical schools graduated 20 or less Black physicians a year2, while out of the AUC and RUSM graduates who matched this year, 103 identify as Black/African American. This is critical in addressing health disparities, as studies demonstrate that patients of color often receive better care and health outcomes when paired with a physician of the same race3.

“As our graduates take the next step in their medical education journey and go on to serve their communities, I applaud them for their resiliency and dedication in achieving this incredible milestone during these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Adtalem Global Education’s chairman and CEO, Lisa Wardell. “Superior student outcomes like these are a testament to the quality of our programs and keep us steadfast in our mission to expand access to education; especially for the many underserved students who otherwise would not have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. As we continue to scale a highly diverse workforce of healthcare professionals for our employer partners, our ability to create a tangible social impact — by addressing both the physician shortage and health inequities — remains unparalleled in the industry.”

At AUC, 300 graduates matched, with 97 matching into primary care residencies, where the physician shortage is projected to be most severe. In fact, more than 57% of AUC graduates have gone on to work in primary care. Additionally, 173 of the 556 RUSM graduates who matched this year will pursue residencies in primary care, helping to address a projected shortage of 55,200 primary care physicians over the next decade4. Adtalem’s medical school graduates, with a combined network of more than 22,000 alumni practicing in all 50 states, often practice in low-income, rural, or health professional shortage areas at significantly higher rates than other U.S. MD and DO graduates, making a direct impact where it is needed most.