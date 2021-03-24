 

Séché Environnement Issue of an Impact Bond With ESG Criteria to Accelerate Growth in Sustainable Development Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 17:45  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the issue of an impact bond with ESG criteria to accelerate its growth in circular economy and ecological transition markets.

The success of this issue illustrates the appeal of its long-term strategy for sustainable finance investors.

Séché Environnement issued a €50 million impact bond with a maturity of eight years (bullet repayment) under improved rate conditions, with ESG criteria:

  • Energy self-sufficiency rate;
  • Actions to promote the protection of biodiversity;
  • Changes in accidentology, measured with the TF1 index.

In the event of the favorable evolution of these criteria, which are measured annually, the nominal interest rate of the issue, of 2.90%, can be revised downward by 20 basis points (0.2%).

The issue is intended to finance the recent acquisition of Spill Tech in South Africa1 and investments for growth scheduled for 20212.

According to Baptiste Janiaud, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Séché Environnement, "the success of our impact bond issue with ESG criteria to leading sustainable finance institutions confirms the recognition of the status of Séché Environnement as a major player in ecological transition and, particularly, the quality of its social and environmental approach. The issue provides the Group with new resources to accelerate its internal and external growth strategy, starting in 2021, in sustainable development markets in France and internationally".

Next press release

Q1 2021 revenue April 27, 2021 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is the leading player in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in remediation services for the benefit of the environment and health. Séché Environnement is a family-owned French industrial group that has supported industrial and regional ecology for over 35 years with innovative technology developed by its R&D team. It delivers its unique expertise on the ground in local regions, with more than 100 sites around the world, including around 40 industrial sites in France. With 4,600 employees, of which 2,000 in France, Séché Environnement has revenue of about €700 million, of which 25% is earned internationally, driven by internal and external growth momentum via its many acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and hazard containment, the Group directly contributes to the protection of the living world and biodiversity – an area it has actively supported since its creation.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 – Bloomberg: SCHP.FP – Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 See press release from Monday, January 18, 2021
 2 See press release from March 8, 2021

Seche Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Séché Environnement Issue of an Impact Bond With ESG Criteria to Accelerate Growth in Sustainable Development Markets Regulatory News: Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the issue of an impact bond with ESG criteria to accelerate its growth in circular economy and ecological transition markets. The success of this issue illustrates the appeal of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - ...
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Séché Environnement: 2020 Annual Results at the Top End of Targets