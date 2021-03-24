Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

LAKEVILLE, Conn., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of Salisbury’s common stock in amounts up to an aggregate of five percent (5%) of the outstanding shares of Salisbury’s common stock from time to time over the next twelve (12) months through privately negotiated transactions and/or market purchases at appropriate prices, subject to price and market conditions on terms determined to be in the best interests of Salisbury. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that will be repurchased by Salisbury, and Salisbury may discontinue repurchases at any time. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend upon various factors, including Salisbury’s stock price performance, ongoing capital considerations, market conditions, compliance with securities laws and other applicable legal considerations.



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.