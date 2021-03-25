 

Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 02:44  |  41   |   |   

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders (“the selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Additionally, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock. Certara is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about March 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair, who are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Certara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders (“the selling stockholders”) at a price to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Elastic Announces Enhanced Access to Nearly Unlimited Data to Help Customers Gain Deeper Business ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Certara Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
16.03.21
Certara Adopts TrialAssure ANONYMIZE Solution to Speed Life Science Industry Need to Meet Regulatory Requirements for Data Sharing
11.03.21
Certara Set to Join Russell 1000 Index
04.03.21
Certara Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance
25.02.21
The Year 2020 Marks the 7th Consecutive Year Certara Customers Received 90 Percent of US FDA Novel Drug and Biologic Approvals

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
7
Certara - Biosimulation zur Durchführung virtueller Studien von Medikamenten für die Zulassung selbi
17.12.20
2
Certara - Software für Biotechs?