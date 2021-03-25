 

Median Technologies Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Euronext Growth – ALMDT) announced today the success of the capital increase via a private placement, opened to any qualified investors and limited circle of investors according to article L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, launched yesterday in an accelerated book-build. Due to very strong investors demand, coming from both French and international investors, Median Technologies decided to set the capital increase at 28.1 million euros, compared to approximately 20 million euros originally planned.

Median Technologies placed 2,446,285 new shares at a price per share of 11.50 euros, including the share premium, i.e., 0.05 euro of par value and 11.45 euros of premium; for a total amount of 28,132,277.50 euros, representing 20 % of Median Technologies’ share capital pre-capital increase, i.e., an overall dilution rate of 16,7 %.

“We would like to thank the investors who participated in this capital increase, as well as our historical investors who continue to support our company in its mission and development. This capital increase is key for our company; it not only allows us to meet in advance our obligations related to the contractual commitments with the European Investment Bank, but above all, it will enable us to achieve our ambitious goal of conducting simultaneously our iBiopsy clinical developments plans in our three priority indications: early diagnosis of lung cancer, liver cancer and NASH”, highlights Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies. “We are looking towards the future, and we are confident that our iBiopsy non-invasive tests for early diagnosis will help to bring crucial improvements in the management of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, and improve patient outcomes”, he adds.

The capital increase is carried out with a waiver of preferential subscription rights through a private placement based on the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 19, 2020.

The subscription price of 11.50 euros per new share represents a discount of 3.8 % compared to the last closing price and 8.2 % compared to the average closing price recorded during the twenty trading days preceding March 24, 2021.

Following this operation, Median Technologies’ share capital will be increased from 611,571.25 euros to 733,885.50 euros, divided into 14,677,710 shares with a par value of 0.05 euro.

For informational purposes, to the knowledge of the Company, the breakdown of the share capital before and after the settlement-delivery operations of the capital increase will be as follows:

