RoodMicrotec announces completion of secured bond loan refinancing

Deventer, March 25, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces the completion of the refinancing of the secured bond loan issued in 2014. A small group of long time investors has provided the funds for the new loan to the Company and the Company has transferred the funds to NPEX, who will administer the repayment of the outstanding bonds in the amount of EUR 2.5 million to the bond-holders. RoodMicrotec’s management participates in the refinancing to show their confidence in the Company’s business plans and future projects.

The redemption date of the bonds is Wednesday March 31, 2021. The last trading day of the RoodMicrotec bonds on the NPEX will be Tuesday March 30, 2021.