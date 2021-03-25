DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability publity AG sends out a signal for climate protection and switches off the lights as part of WWF Earth Hour 2021 25.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, 25.03.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") participates in this year's WWF Earth Hour according to the motto "Lights out. Climate protection on", which will take place on 27 March from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm (MEZ). The lights in the office properties managed by publity as asset manager in the city centre of Frankfurt/Main are switched off for one hour. Westend Caree, The Centurion and Access Tower will be going "dark" on Saturday. The three properties are in the property portfolio of publity's subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG.

Earth Hour is a major annual climate and environmental protection campaign initiated by WWF 14 years ago. The idea behind it: Once a year, millions of people around the world switch off the lights for one hour. Ziel ist es, gemeinsam ein Zeichen für den Umwelt- und Klimaschutz zu setzen. Last year, 373 cities in Germany, including Frankfurt/Main, and 190 countries worldwide participated in the initiative. Private individuals as well as cities, companies and businesses can join this initiative.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, comments: "We didn't hesitate for a second to take part in WWF's Earth Hour this year. At a time when the effects of the climate and environmental crisis are becoming increasingly visible, initiatives like these are more important than ever. It will also be impressive to experience the otherwise luminous Frankfurt skyline in the dark for once. We are looking forward to the initiative on Saturday."

Further information on Earth Hour, the world's largest campaign for climate and environmental protection, are available at www.wwf.de/earth-hour.

