 

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Surpasses 1 Million Online Transactions

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce its online services portal, developed in partnership with NIC West Virginia, has reached a major milestone: over 1 million vehicle transactions completed.

“We are thrilled to pass that 1 million mark,” said Everett Frazier, DMV Commissioner. “The DMV continues to look for ways to make our services easier, more convenient and accessible to customers. We have been adding services to our website, dmv.wv.gov, since April 2014, and more and more customers are seeing the convenience of doing DMV business from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

The DMV online services portal also handles driver services and has completed over 208,000 driver’s license renewals and another 20,000 duplicate transactions as well.

“We are proud to have helped the DMV reach this exemplary level of customer experience through the online services portal,” said Ian McQuinn, NIC West Virginia General Manager. “Our mission to make government more accessible to citizens through technology aligns directly with the DMV’s commitment to enhancing citizen convenience.”

Using the online services portal is quick and easy, and many customers are choosing to “skip the trip” and renew their vehicle registration online in under three minutes rather than wait in line at an office. Citizens need their personal property tax receipt, current insurance information and either their renewal received via mail or their title number and license plate number.

To access the online services portal, visit dmv.wv.gov, click on the online services banner at the top and then vehicle services. Payments are handled via debit or credit card.

For more information, please visit the DMV website.

About NIC West Virginia

NIC West Virginia works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government solutions firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). West Virginia works with NIC West Virginia through an innovative public-private partnership which results in digital-first solutions being offered at WV.gov, the official website of the state of West Virginia (https://www.wv.gov).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,800 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 402 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

