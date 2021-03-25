Heritage Cannabis Announces the Upcoming Launch of CBD Product Applications Utilizing the Patented VESIsorb Delivery System Technology in the United States, Including ArthroCBD and Topical CBD Products

The first product, launching by April 19, 2021 on eCommerce channels is ArthroCBD, a 25 mg CBD and 6 mg beta-caryophyllene (BCP) softgel capsule formulated with VESIsorb for optimized absorption, bioavailability, and rapid onset of action. In addition, CBD topical applications formulated with VESIsorb for optimized dermal penetration and permeation are in the final stages of product development with a planned launch in the summer on opticann.com as well as at leading retailers in the food, drug, and mass channel of distribution. Opticann’s CBD/CBDA sublingual filmstrip which is already planned for launch in Canada and Australia, will also be launched through the eCommerce effort later this year.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, through a phased approach in 2021, the Company will be launching several new medical products formulated with the patented VESIsorb delivery system technology in the U.S. through its subsidiary Opticann, including ArthroCBD softgel capsules as well as topical cannabinoid applications that have been formulated to address some of the most pressing consumer health concerns, such as eczema, psoriasis, and local pain.

To support this effort, Opticann will present its products and brands at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (“NACDS”) annual meeting in late April, with the expectation to be listed for launch at major U.S. retailers.

“We continue to innovate and expand our clinically proven cannabinoid product offerings as we launch our initial suite of products formulated with the VESIsorb drug delivery system technology,” commented Umar Syed, Heritage’s President, Medical Division. “With our products, we aim to reach the broader healthcare market that includes sophisticated consumers and healthcare professionals who are seeking highly effective products that have substantial safety and efficacy data to support their utility for medical applications.”

VESIsorb is a leading, innovative delivery system technology for dramatically improving the stability, absorption, and bioavailability of natural ingredients like cannabinoids, and is backed by a robust body of supporting scientific evidence spanning several decades. Most recently, the peer reviewed journal, Molecules, published the results of a double-blind, cross-over study (Molecules 2019,24(16), 2967) comparing the pharmacokinetic performance of a CBD extract formulated with VESIsorb to that of the same CBD extract formulated with industry standard (MCT) oil. Overall, the VESIsorb formulation showed statistically significant improvements for all measured parameters, including much higher total absorption (a 440% increase in maximum plasma CBD concentration (Cmax), and a 285% increase in total CBD exposure over 8 hours [area under the curve (AUC)]) and the time to reach the peak concentration 300% faster than the standard formulation (1 hour for VESIsorb versus 3 hours for the standard to reach Tmax).

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005271/en/