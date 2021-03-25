 

Ceylon Graphite Opens UK Office to Facilitate R&D Acceleration and Access to European Battery Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) today announced it has opened an office in the United Kingdom (UK) to advance its strategic interests in innovative applications for graphite and graphene in multiple market segments including Europe’s massive push into vehicle electrification.

The UK is home to leading global research and technology advancement in graphite applications, is the birthplace of graphene, and is also where Ceylon’s Chief Science Officer and technology partners Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm are located with their research labs.

“We see significant opportunity and definite need for our high-grade vein graphite to supply Lithium-Ion battery manufacturers in both UK and Europe”, said the Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Office and Chair of the Board of Directors. “By being resident in-market we can more easily be directly involved in anode advancement for the EV and energy storage markets and work with our own scientists as well as government and other private sector researchers on innovative applications for graphite and graphene.”

Ceylon will continue to build-out its production capacity in Sri Lanka for high-quality, low-cost graphite from its mines while developing new patents for graphite and graphene uses in paints and coatings, construction materials, healthcare applications and anode improvements for the EV and energy storage markets.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.
Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Bharat Parashar, Chairman and & Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(202)352-6022

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite’s grids, Ceylon Graphite’s plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.


