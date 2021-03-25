Cannabidiol, or CBD, continues to gain support as a remedy for everything from stress to bacterial infections. A new study reveals marijuana’s non-psychoactive ingredient may also be the key to stopping the triggers for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University say high doses of CBD restores the function of key proteins that clean up beta-amyloid plaque buildups in the brain. These clumps are one of the major causes of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc. is pleased to share that a recent study has revealed that CBD may be key to stopping triggers for Alzheimer's disease, according to researchers from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta University.

Their study finds a two-week treatment course in mice boosted the proteins TREM2 and IL-33, both of which contribute to the brain’s immune cells being able to clean out dead cells and other debris in the body. When plaques pile up in the brain, they start interfering with the communication between neurons and lead to brain cell death. Levels of both proteins decrease in patients with Alzheimer’s.

For the first time, investigators report that CBD treatments normalized the levels of these proteins. CBD also helped to improve cognitive function in mice with a form of early onset familial Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Babak Baban, an immunologist and associate dean for research in the Dental College of Georgia, says CBD helped to reduce levels of IL-6. Researchers believe this particular immune protein has a link to high levels of inflammation in Alzheimer’s patients. (Source: Study Finds)

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I always knew that science would be an integral for the approval and deployment of CBD and other cannabinoids for global use as a treatment for a multitude of ailments. We are seeing this happen on many different fronts, further proving the need for the all-natural remedy for the human body. I believe that we will discover through research and clinical trials that the basic compounds found in the cannabis plant will continue to fill a plethora of deficiencies that the human body needs.”