The Crispy Chicken Wars are Getting Sweet and Smoky at Del Taco with New Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, continues to lead the category in crispy chicken innovation with the sweet, tangy smokiness of Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce. While other quick service brands have introduced just a single sandwich during the crispy chicken wars, Del Taco’s new Honey Chipotle BBQ Taco and Epic Burrito bring the total to 11 unique and delicious new crispy chicken items introduced since July 2020.

Del Taco's new Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken Taco, Honey Chipotle BBQ Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito (Photo: Business Wire)

For a limited time, the new sauce flavor will be available on the following items:**

$1 Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken strip, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu.

Crispy chicken strip, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu. $5 Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito: Loaded with crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ and creamy ranch wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Loaded with crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ and creamy ranch wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. $4.49 Honey Chipotle BBQ Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries: Crinkle cut fries topped with sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, creamy ranch, seasoned beef, crisp bacon, freshly grated cheese, diced onions, and chopped cilantro.

Crinkle cut fries topped with sweet Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, creamy ranch, seasoned beef, crisp bacon, freshly grated cheese, diced onions, and chopped cilantro. $4 3 pc. Crispy Chicken & Fries Box: Crinkle Cut Fries, 3 Crispy Chicken Strips, Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Chipotle, Habanero or New Honey Chipotle BBQ.

“Crispy chicken strips and BBQ sauce are a classic combination that Americans love,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We added our Del Taco twist to it with sweet honey and a smoky chipotle flavor you won’t be able to find in a taco or burrito at any other major Mexican quick service restaurant brand. We look forward to guests falling in love with this sweet and savory sauce, whether it’s on our $1 Crispy Chicken Taco, drizzled over our Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, devoured in an affordable fast casual sized $5 Epic Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito, or simply for dipping with our Crispy Chicken & Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Box.”

The tangy flavor of Del Taco’s new Honey Chipotle BBQ menu items inspired its resident crispy chicken super fan and musician Crys P to embrace his country twang with the release of his latest hit single, “Del Yeah!” on Monday, March 29 via deltaco.com/crysp_bbq and YouTube.

As part of the launch of the Honey Chipotle BBQ program and in celebration of National Burrito Day on April 1, fans can take advantage of a Buy One Epic Burrito, Get One Free offer via the Del Taco App.***

For more information about Del Taco, and to find Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken near you, visit www.deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Offer valid 4/1/2021 only. Registration required to access deals. Discount applied to lowest priced qualifying item. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount or coupon. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

