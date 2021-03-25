WeedMD’s Color Cannabis Expands Product Portfolio with Debut of Live Resin in Pedro’s Sweet Sativa Cultivar

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the debut of its strain-specific live resin product for release under its Color Cannabis adult-use brand, 510-thread vaporization carts. Products will be available for purchase from the Ontario Cannabis Store starting in May, 2021 with eventual expansion to additional provinces and retailers. The live resin line offered in Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivar is the first in a series of new extract products recently announced by the Company that will eventually expand to feature solventless hash and rosin concentrates.

Company partners with Ontario’s Peak Processing to produce high-margin specialty products using terpene-rich biomass, with live resin available for sale in Ontario commencing in May, 2021

WeedMD partnered with Ontario’s Peak Processing, a highly skilled, third-party processer that specializes in developing hydrocarbon extract of freshly harvested and frozen cannabis biomass to produce live resin formulations. This process ensures the cannabinoid and terpene-rich trichomes are preserved at harvest to produce some of the purest, true-to-nature forms of concentrates from the Company’s award-winning genetics.

“With the launch of our live resin products, we’re excited to introduce consumers to another authentic offering featuring the unique cultivar that is Pedro’s Sweet Sativa,” said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing, WeedMD. “The goal with all Color Cannabis products is to expand consumers' awareness - particularly for those seeking unique terpene profiles and new premium, high-value concentrates. Peak Processing has carefully extracted live resin from fresh-frozen Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, grown and processed alongside our skilled teams, and we’re looking forward to adding more cultivars to this innovative line up.”

WeedMD is expected to release additional Cannabis 2.0 extract products including solventless hash and rosin concentrates throughout 2021, under its Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use brands. Product development for both solventless cannabis concentrates, including bubble hash and rosin extract products, is currently underway alongside WeedMD and its highly skilled third-party processors currently undergoing trialing processes.