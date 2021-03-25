Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease conference on April 1, 2021. Sangamo management is expected to participate in a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on April 1, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and available via an access link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The event will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.