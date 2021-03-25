 

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease conference on April 1, 2021. Sangamo management is expected to participate in a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on April 1, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and available via an access link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The event will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

