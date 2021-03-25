 

Lincoln Tech Relocates Corporate Office, Realizes Significant Cost Savings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

West Orange, NJ, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces the relocation of their Corporate office effective Thursday, April 1st. The new location – 14 Sylvan Way in Parsippany, NJ 07054 – offers flexibility and adaptability to pandemic-related workforce changes while also being expected to contribute significant cost savings.

 

Restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 crisis drove Lincoln Tech’s shift of its corporate operations to a largely virtual workspace in 2020. The organization was able to maintain a high level of support to its 22 campuses across the country as well as providing all student services that led to highly successful student outcomes in spite of the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

 

“We leveraged the current weak office market to secure an attractive rent with less space, since we anticipate more of our corporate staff working remotely in the near future,” says President and CEO Scott Shaw. “This smaller space will generate approximately $20,000 a month in savings. It has also been well-received among our corporate team members, who have enjoyed the flexibility of being able to work remotely.”

 

The new Sylvan Way location is a 17,000 square foot LEED Gold Certified Class A space in Morris County approximately 12 miles west of the previous West Orange location.

 

 

###

 

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

 

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

 

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu. 

CONTACT: Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
PTahinos@lincolntech.edu

Lincoln Educational Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Tech Relocates Corporate Office, Realizes Significant Cost Savings West Orange, NJ, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces the relocation of their Corporate office …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Lincoln Tech CEO To Address Education Technology Conference
09.03.21
Lincoln Tech’s Denver Campus Partners with Ford Dealership, Expands Graduate Career Opportunities
03.03.21
Lincoln Reports Double Digit Increases in New Student Starts, Revenue and Operating Income in Fourth Quarter with Net Income of $46.0 million after Release of Tax Valuation Allowance
23.02.21
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call