Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators and enterprise private wireless

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a fully integrated CBRS solution aimed at enabling communications service providers (CSPs), multiple-system operators (MSOs) and enterprises to take full advantage of their investment in CBRS spectrum.

The new offering complements Nokia’s portfolio of FCC-certified CBRS radio and devices, and adds to its leading range of industrial-grade 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networking solutions.

Designed to accelerate CBRS private wireless deployment, it is the most comprehensive solution in the marketplace for CSPs, MSOs and enterprises to deploy reliable CBRS networks quickly and easily.

The solution consists of Key Bridge Wireless FCC-certified Wave 1 SAS/ESC coupled with Nokia CBRS radios, user devices and new Domain Proxy. The Nokia and Key Bridge Wireless partnership, incorporating shared spectrum technical innovations from Nokia Bell Labs, provides the highly reliable SAS service required to operate in CBRS General Authorized Access (GAA) and Priority Access License (PAL) spectrum.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud & Network Services, said: “Together with Key Bridge, this new offering gives PAL and GAA users a new standard in ease of use. Its unparalleled robustness will extend and accelerate their CBRS plans, and maximize the value of their investment. CBRS presents a huge opportunity for CSPs, MSOs and enterprises for deployment of private wireless networks and to build the platform for new use cases that drive Industry 4.0 implementation.”

The Nokia Domain Proxy’s unique capabilities are implemented as scalable edge cloud native micro-services, which aggregate multiple radio links to simplify SAS connectivity in large deployments. Simultaneously, they provide an extra level of CBRS reliability, policy control and security in the most challenging environments.