The Alkaline Water Company Continues to Expand DSD Footprint with Nevada Beverage Company
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Nevada Beverage Company, a Nevada-based direct store delivery (DSD). Under this agreement, Nevada Beverage will carry the full line of our smooth tasting Alkaline88 and A88 Infused Flavored waters.
“We are pleased to welcome Nevada Beverage Company to our growing DSD network. Nevada Beverage is a leading beverage distributor in Nevada, serving over 2,900 accounts with a territory encompassing 74 percent of the state population. As a best-in-class DSD provider, the partnership allows our waters to inundate another important market in the Southwest,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This marks our second major DSD market expansion, following our recently announced distribution agreement with the Arizona based Hensley Beverage Company. With our superior smooth taste profile and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly options, we believe Alkaline88 and our A88 Infused Flavored Waters will be very successful and popular with Nevada Beverage’s customers.”
About The Alkaline Water Company:
Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.
