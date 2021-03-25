 

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal

March 25, 2021

Dear Shareholders and Investors, 

NAT is a Suezmax specialist – each vessel of 150,000/160,000 tons can carry one million barrels of oil. Our fleet consists of 25 Suezmax tankers (including 2 newbuildings).

A Suezmax tanker is the largest tanker that can transit the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal is now blocked by a large vessel. We cannot predict how long the current situation in the Suez Canal will last. 

A closure of the Suez Canal, over a prolonged period of time, would require vessels to divert around Africa going from West to East and vice versa. This is a materially longer distance.

A longer voyage will lock up more shipping capacity, reducing the effective number of voyages the world fleet can perform over a period. This means reduced availability of shipping capacity, which in turn would imply higher freight rates.

 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

01.03.21
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the market – Founder, Chairman & CEO is buying stock again
26.02.21
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. Good market prospects

27.02.21
119
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Announces Date for its 2014 Annual General Meeting of Sh