Introducing Paisly by JetBlue, a New Travel Website That Takes All the Work Out of Booking a Trip

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the launch of Paisly by JetBlue, a new travel website that helps customers, who have purchased a JetBlue flight, finish booking the rest of their trip. Paisly’s smart technology takes the work off customers, by using flight information to make individually tailored suggestions for travel components such as hotel stays and car rentals. The Paisly dashboard makes it simple to book travel and reference an itinerary in just a few clicks, and every purchase is backed by the airline’s award-winning service with assistance from people happy to help whenever needed.

To start, Paisly will suggest hotels, car rentals, and theme park offers. JetBlue plans to add additional hotels, vacation rentals, activities, retail products, and more in the months ahead as the airline selects high-quality partners that align with Paisly’s mission.