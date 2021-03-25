 

Introducing Paisly by JetBlue, a New Travel Website That Takes All the Work Out of Booking a Trip

25.03.2021   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the launch of Paisly by JetBlue, a new travel website that helps customers, who have purchased a JetBlue flight, finish booking the rest of their trip. Paisly’s smart technology takes the work off customers, by using flight information to make individually tailored suggestions for travel components such as hotel stays and car rentals. The Paisly dashboard makes it simple to book travel and reference an itinerary in just a few clicks, and every purchase is backed by the airline’s award-winning service with assistance from people happy to help whenever needed.

To start, Paisly will suggest hotels, car rentals, and theme park offers. JetBlue plans to add additional hotels, vacation rentals, activities, retail products, and more in the months ahead as the airline selects high-quality partners that align with Paisly’s mission.

“Travelers want peace of mind that their travel provider will take care of them, and that’s why Paisly is 100% backed by JetBlue and a team of real people ready to help whenever needed,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Our hand-picked partners think about customer service just like we do, and are working with us to make planning a trip much simpler.”

The new travel website’s name was inspired by the differences among paisley patterns, symbolizing how Paisly’s travel suggestions are unique to each customer and their needs. Unlike the sea of sameness across other travel sites, Paisly presents each customer with a tailored experience that delivers several benefits:

  • Individually Tailored Suggestions: Paisly makes recommendations based on each customer’s JetBlue flight reservation and destination. Unlike other travel sites, Paisly is smart enough to figure out what the customer might want based on their flight details so there’s no need to sort through pages and pages of options.
  • Unified Dashboard: Paisly provides customers with a single view of their confirmed travel and suggestions for easy access on JetBlue’s custom-built dashboard. Bookings are made directly with JetBlue and the partner, avoiding cumbersome white label and third-party sites.
  • Ease of Booking: Since JetBlue already has information like travel dates, arrival/departure times, and other booking details, there’s no need to keep re-entering travel information as you search for and confirm travel. Most bookings can be made in just one or a few clicks.
  • Award-Winning Customer Service: Paisly has real people happy to help whenever a customer needs it. Customers have access to a dedicated customer support line where Paisly agents have the ability to directly manage a customer’s itinerary and connect with business partners on their behalf before, during and after their travels.
