Freddie Mac Prices $301 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s ninth ML Certificate offering and third ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.



The company expects to guarantee approximately $301 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-09 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-09 Certificates are expected to settle on or about March 30, 2021.