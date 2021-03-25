Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

FOLSOM, N.J., March 25, 2021 – South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiaries of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) launched Conserve, a new online Energy Efficiency resource. Free and available through the South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas websites. Conserve offers tips and information to help customers decrease their energy consumption, lower their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment, while maintaining comfort at home or work.

Defined simply, Energy Efficiency means “using less energy to perform the same task, to avoid wasting energy.” Conserve offers a variety of content around the central theme of Energy Efficiency and related topics – for example:

8 Basic Tips to Start Saving Energy

Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes: Eat Well and Save

Closet Cleanout that’s Good for the Planet

Save Energy While You Work and Learn

Recycle Your Cell Phones and Batteries

“Whether you’re most interested in saving money, conserving natural resources or improving your home’s comfort and performance – or all three – Conserve can help,” said Maureen Minkel, Director of Energy Efficiency and Conservation, SJI. “Our employees live and work in the same communities as our customers, and when it comes to Energy Efficiency, we believe that together we can make a difference.”