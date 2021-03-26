 
elumeo SE gets off to a good start in financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 08:00   

DGAP-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
elumeo SE gets off to a good start in financial year 2021

26.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

elumeo SE gets off to a good start in financial year 2021

- Q1 revenue increases by more than 20% compared to the previous year

- Positive segment EBITDA in Q1 in the range of EUR 1.0 million

- Growth of at least 10% expected for the full year 2021 compared to the previous year

- Juwelo app to launch new feature in early April

- Final figures for financial year 2020 as expected. Publication of the 2020 Annual Report scheduled for 22 April 2021

Berlin, 26. March 2021 - elumeo SE has gotten off to a successful start to the financial year 2021. According to initial projections, sales of the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry rose by more than 20% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 10.3 million). EBITDA improved even more strongly. According to preliminary figures, earnings in this area are expected to reach nearly a seven-digit figure.

Based on the positive development in the third and fourth quarters of financial year 2020 as well as the key figures for the first quarter of 2021, the management expects revenue growth in the low double-digit % range for the full year 2021. For the gross profit margin, the company forecasts a stable development of more than 50%. Gross profit is expected to develop slightly disproportionately. Adjusted segment EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be in the low to mid-single-digit million range.

To strengthen sales activities and customer activation, elumeo is launching a new feature of its high-reach Juwelo app. The new moving image feature called "My Juwelo" optimizes the sales process and makes a significant contribution to the user experience. After the launch shortly before Easter in 2021, customers will be able to order their desired items conveniently and intuitively by simply swiping directly from the product video view. The Juwelo app selects the items tailored to the individual customer's needs using an AI-controlled algorithm.

