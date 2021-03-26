GK Software SE - Cash capital increase from authorized capital successfully completed

GK Software SE has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital announced on 25th of March. Investors subscribed to a total of 180,000 new shares via ICF BANK AG at a placement price of € 105.75 per share. This corresponds to gross proceeds of € 19,035,00.00.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used primarily for the planned development of GK SPOT, a new cloud-based big-data platform for trading. The Company expects this to allow it to further expand its market-leading position and to tap into new potentials for cloud-based business. In addition, a further part of the proceeds will be used for the general purposes of the Group, such as broader internationalization.

The new shares are to be released for trading without prospectus in the regulated market/Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. New shares are entitled to dividends as of 01/01/2020.

In conjunction with the capital increase, there was also a reallocation of 60,000 shares of founding shareholder Rainer Gläß. This reduced his direct and indirect shareholding in the company to 26.85 percent.

The capital increase and the reallocation of shares have increased the free float to 52.08 percent of the capital stock.

