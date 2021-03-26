 
checkAd

JBG SMITH Commences Construction at 1900 Crystal Drive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today the commencement of construction for two residential towers at 1900 Crystal Drive in National Landing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005081/en/

Illustrative rendering of 1900 Crystal Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

Illustrative rendering of 1900 Crystal Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

The development at 1900 Crystal Drive is planned to encompass 808 multifamily rental units and approximately 40,000 square feet of street-level retail across two new mixed-use buildings. A 27-story southern tower will feature 471 apartments, while the 26-story northern tower will incorporate 337 apartments. JBG SMITH successfully bid and secured a guaranteed maximum price contract for the project that is more than 7.5% below pre-pandemic pricing.

At approximately 300 feet tall, the buildings, designed by renowned architect COOKFOX in collaboration with Torti Gallas + Partners, will be a striking addition to the National Landing skyline. In addition to a private rooftop and green spaces for residents, JBG SMITH has conceptualized a new retail-served pedestrian-friendly street, which will serve as an activated connection between 18th and 20th Streets.

JBG SMITH is also including a number of neighborhood-oriented improvements that will benefit the entire community. These improvements include enhanced streetscapes, a grand staircase connecting to public open space, public bike facilities, and more.

In 2018, National Landing was chosen for Amazon’s new headquarters, and JBG SMITH was named the developer, leasing agent, and property manager for the project. Amazon is expected to hire 38,000 or more employees in National Landing and is already occupying space at several JBG SMITH-owned commercial assets. Amazon’s growing presence in National Landing is expected to increase the daytime population in the submarket from approximately 50,000 people today to nearly 90,000 people in the future. This would represent a dramatic increase of more than 70%, based on data from the National Landing Business Improvement District.

Seite 1 von 3
JBG SMITH Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JBG SMITH Commences Construction at 1900 Crystal Drive JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today the commencement of construction for two residential towers at 1900 Crystal Drive in National Landing. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
JBG SMITH Achieves Fitwel Viral Response Certification for Full Commercial Office Portfolio
24.02.21
JBG SMITH Announces Approximately $115 Million in Private Sector Commitments to the Impact Pool and Funding for the Washington Housing Conservancy’s Crystal House Acquisition