JBG SMITH Commences Construction at 1900 Crystal Drive

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today the commencement of construction for two residential towers at 1900 Crystal Drive in National Landing.

Illustrative rendering of 1900 Crystal Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

The development at 1900 Crystal Drive is planned to encompass 808 multifamily rental units and approximately 40,000 square feet of street-level retail across two new mixed-use buildings. A 27-story southern tower will feature 471 apartments, while the 26-story northern tower will incorporate 337 apartments. JBG SMITH successfully bid and secured a guaranteed maximum price contract for the project that is more than 7.5% below pre-pandemic pricing.

At approximately 300 feet tall, the buildings, designed by renowned architect COOKFOX in collaboration with Torti Gallas + Partners, will be a striking addition to the National Landing skyline. In addition to a private rooftop and green spaces for residents, JBG SMITH has conceptualized a new retail-served pedestrian-friendly street, which will serve as an activated connection between 18th and 20th Streets.

JBG SMITH is also including a number of neighborhood-oriented improvements that will benefit the entire community. These improvements include enhanced streetscapes, a grand staircase connecting to public open space, public bike facilities, and more.

In 2018, National Landing was chosen for Amazon’s new headquarters, and JBG SMITH was named the developer, leasing agent, and property manager for the project. Amazon is expected to hire 38,000 or more employees in National Landing and is already occupying space at several JBG SMITH-owned commercial assets. Amazon’s growing presence in National Landing is expected to increase the daytime population in the submarket from approximately 50,000 people today to nearly 90,000 people in the future. This would represent a dramatic increase of more than 70%, based on data from the National Landing Business Improvement District.