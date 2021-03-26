WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. WestRock will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.