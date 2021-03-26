 
checkAd

Capgemini SE Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 17:45  |  38   |   |   

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,350,278,696
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 26, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Capgemini SE!
Short
Basispreis 156,82€
Hebel 12,54
Ask 1,15
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 122,59€
Hebel 6,93
Ask 2,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20th, 2021

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

In the ongoing context of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French government to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, May 20, 2021 (hereinafter “the Shareholders” Meeting) will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend, at Studio Canal+, 5-13 Boulevard de la République, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt.

At the date of publication of this notice, administrative measures restricting or banning travel and gatherings for health reasons prevent members from physically attending the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Under these conditions, shareholders will only be able to vote or grant a proxy to the Chairman or a third party remotely and prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting. No admission cards will be issued and it will not be possible to vote directly on the day of the Shareholders’ Meeting. Furthermore, shareholders will not be able to submit draft amendments or new resolutions during the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Capgemini ESOP FCPE (Employee Savings Mutual Fund) and Amundi have been appointed as scrutineers (scrutateurs).

Finally, in order to encourage participation in this important moment of exchange that is the Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders are invited to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting remotely.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Paris time) on the Company’s website, with a replay subsequently available, in accordance with legal provisions. Shareholders will still be able to ask questions, in addition to submitting written question in accordance with legal provisions. Therefore, as in a normal Shareholders’ Meeting, time will be set aside for the Chairman to answer questions having generated the greatest interest within the period available.

Shareholders will be able to ask their questions,

Shareholders are also asked to regularly consult the Shareholders’ Meeting section of the Company’s website for all information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2021-shareholders-meeting/.

This section will be regularly updated with details of how to participate at the Shareholders’ Meeting and/or changes to these details to reflect legislative or regulatory developments subsequent to the publication of the Notice of Meeting.

The first Notice of Meeting (“Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO (“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 26, 2021. It includes the instructions for participating and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com.

o 0 o

Attachment


Capgemini Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting CAPGEMINISociété Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,350,278,696Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)330 703 844 RCS Paris Paris, March 26, 2021. Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20th, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ...
Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini completes the acquisition of RXP Services
25.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// World Retail Banking Report 2021: To create new value, banks can adopt Banking-as-a-Service to embed finance in consumer lifestyles
18.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// Changes to the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors proposed to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held behind closed doors
16.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini augments its 5G innovation program by opening additional '5G Labs' in France and India
09.03.21
Capgemini Press Release // Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch