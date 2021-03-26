 
GigCapital3 Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Lightning eMotors

GigCapital3, Inc. (“GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with GigCapital3’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors”). Additionally, GigCapital3 today announced that it has set a record date of March 15, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of April 21, 2021 for its Special Meeting.

“We are thrilled to reach this critical milestone in the merger process, and with approval from GigCapital3 stockholders, look forward to successfully completing the proposed merger, enabling the Lightning eMotors team to continue building the industry leading zero-emission commercial EV company. The GigCapital team stays true to our Mentor Investor mission partnering with the exceptional management team of Lightning eMotors through the IPO and beyond, as we continue to build together a solid company to last,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, founding managing partner of GigCapital Global and board member of GigCapital3.

Tim Reeser, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightning eMotors added, “Lightning eMotors has maintained remarkable momentum since we announced the proposed business combination in December. Most notably, we recently announced our partnership with DHL US to supply nearly 100 zero emission last-mile delivery vehicles, nine of which have been in service and performing well in Manhattan since December. Additionally, we entered into a partnership with ABC Companies, pursuant to which we delivered our first all-electric motorcoach and received an order for 200 additional electric vehicles, including Class 3 transit passenger vans, Class 4 and Class 5 shuttle buses, and Class 7 transit buses. We also introduced a new model of our popular Class 3 Lightning Electric Transit Van and added 107,000 square feet of space to our Loveland facility to increase production capacity to meet growing demand for our products. We have bolstered our management team, making several key hires, all of whom have deep industry experience and an engineering background. Now that we have strong political tailwinds, we are more excited than ever about the future of Lightning eMotors and look forward to closing our planned merger later this month.”

