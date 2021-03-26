Carpenter Technology Extends and Amends Credit Facility

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of a $300 million syndicated credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) by amending and restating the Company’s existing Credit Agreement which had been set to expire on March 31, 2022. The Credit Facility extends the maturity to March 31, 2024.



In connection with the Credit Facility, the Company entered into a Security Agreement that, among other things, creates a security interest in accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets as certain collateral of the Company for the benefit of the secured parties under the Credit Facility.