Värnamo, March 28, 2021







Jörgen Rosengren, Bufab's President and CEO, has informed the Board that he intends to leave the company for a similar role in another industry. He will remain in his role during his notice period, until September 2021 at the most. The work on recruiting a successor has started.

"Since its IPO in 2014, Bufab has shown strong profitable growth and developed into a leading company in its industry. Through investment in new customer solutions, international expansion, efficiency and acquisitions, the company has strengthened its market position and global presence. Turnover and profit have more than doubled. The company now has a strong base for further growth.

I would like to thank Jörgen for his efforts for Bufab and for the good results he and Bufab's management and whole team have achieved. The Board regrets that Jörgen has decided to leave Bufab but at the same time respects his decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish him success in future endeavors.

The Board and Bufab's management are now focusing on continued profitable growth while recruiting a new CEO", says Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board.