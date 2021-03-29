 
Capgemini SE Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 08:00   

 

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,350,278,696

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 29, 2021.

Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Capgemini SE filed on March 26, 2020 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its 2020 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’Enregistrement Universel”), which does include the following documents:

  • the 2020 annual financial report,
  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the observations of the auditors thereon, and
  • the share buyback program description.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It is also available on the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/information-reglementee/ (French version only).

The English version will be made available shortly on the following page of the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/regulated-information/.

o 0 o

 

 


 

 

Attachment


Disclaimer

