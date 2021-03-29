 
checkAd

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  51   |   |   

LONDON, March 29, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’)  is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Stolt-Nielsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the First Quarter of 2021 LONDON, March 29, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST). The presentation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Jetzt kann es mit dem Zug ins Wochenende gehen weekend.com bietet Bahn-Kurzurlaubspakete an
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2020