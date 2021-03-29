Sterling Awarded $40 Million Highway Project in Hawaii

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Road and Highway Builders, LLC (“RHB”), has been awarded a $40 million heavy civil contract by the Hawaii Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of 2.67 miles of Pali Highway on Hawaii’s island of Oahu.

“We welcome the opportunity to perform construction work on the Pali Highway, which is one of the most scenic drives in United States given its elevation and the commanding views of Oahu,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO. “The highway provides a direct route from Oahu’s south-east coast to the city of Honolulu and is crucial for both passenger and commercial cross-island transport. Our work will help to alleviate the traffic and congestion on this widely traveled highway. Our RHB business has extensive experience in working in the challenging Oahu terrain which has enabled us to win another highly attractive project in the Hawaiian Islands.”

