Life Sciences Companies Investors Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the March 25th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com.

This virtual event showcased live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

REGISTER OR LOGIN AT:  https://bit.ly/3tThRej

March 25th Presenting Companies:

Presenting Company Ticker(s)
MagicMed Industries Inc. Ticker Pending
Sernova Corp. OTCQB: SEOVF | TSX-V: SVA
VolitionRx Limited NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
Skylight Health Group Inc. OTCQX: SHGFF | TSX-V:SHG
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL
EarthRenew Inc. OTCQB: VVIVF | CSE: ERTH
Avicanna Inc. OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN
Orexo AB OTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Pink: DOCRF | TSX-V: DOC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: CONTACT
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

