Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity

Comcast and The Walt Disney Company today announced the start of the rollout of Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity, giving X1 and Flex customers access to the Disney+ library of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with thousands of live sports events and original programming from ESPN+.

Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity (Photo: Business Wire)

The launch means in the coming days tens of millions of customers will soon have access to Disney+ in an easy-to-use, state-of-the-art user interface that provides access to the best entertainment, just in time to enjoy the newly released series Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” and upcoming series “Big Shot,” premiering April 16, and “Secrets of the Whales,” premiering April 22.

Additionally, ESPN+ is now available to Flex customers via the ESPN app, with plans to launch on X1 in the coming weeks. ESPN+ programming includes over 10,000 live sports events including exclusive UFC events, hundreds of MLB games, Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters and PGA Championship), an incredible lineup of international and domestic soccer (including the FA Cup, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, Copa Del Rey and more), college sports from 20 conferences, boxing and much more. ESPN+ also features exclusive ESPN+ Originals and signature studio shows like “Stephen A’s World,” “SportsNation” and “Peyton’s Places” – plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” documentary films and more.

X1 and Flex customers can access Disney+ or ESPN+ by saying “Disney+” or “ESPN+” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by saying the name of a desired title from one of the streaming services (like, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” or “Stephen A’s World”). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the Disney+ and ESPN+ content libraries integrated throughout their user experience, including in collections such as “TV,” Movies,” “Sports” and more.

“With the launch of Disney+ and ESPN+, our X1 and Flex customers will now be able to enjoy all the best entertainment from today’s most popular streaming services on one device that makes it easy for them to find their favorite programming, or discover something new,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Disclaimer

